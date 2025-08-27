Comedy-crime play from award winning producers set for North East show

A highly anticipated play from a set of award winning producers is preparing for a North East show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

American Candy, a new comedy-crime play by Tom Murray and directed by Francesca Hsieh, will tour the UK this September.

The play’s producers, The Mango Ensemble, are finalists for the prestigious 2025 National Diversity Awards to support diverse, young emerging artists priced out of the theatrical landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

American Candy, a new comedy-crime play is heading to the North East | American Candy

Inspired by the opening of mysterious American Candy Stores that take up prime real estate across the UK, American Candy is a dark comedy about corruption, ‘needless’ jobs and the distrust it generates.

Playwright Tom Murray said: “American Candy is a sociological exploration of the ‘bulls***isation’ of the modern workplace.

“Technological developments should have relieved us of the burden of most work, but we find ourselves doing more work than ever, which has proved a useful distraction from the widening inequality in society.

“A busy population is an unthinking population, and the ‘American Candy store’ was a perfect metaphor for this. The shop for which no one asked, of which no one knows the true purpose, and the ‘front’ that is increasingly becoming all of our lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In American Candy, I wanted to explore how this corruption creates a climate of suspicion, which is then projected onto minorities.”

Producer of The Mango Ensemble, Layla Chowdhury, said following the company being shortlisted for the National Diversity Awards: “We need to spend care and attention on diversity in the arts. When it doesn’t happen, programming becomes ‘safe,’ white and middle class; both in the emerging art world and the established theatre world.

“More companies need to think with diversity as a priority, not an after-thought or a box to tick.”

The show will take place at Newcastle’s Northern Stage Studio on Wednesday, September 17.