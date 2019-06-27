Comedy Festival show is family event for Jason
Comedian Jason Cook is delving into the family album for his first one-man show in years.
Pictures of My Family is the latest addition to the South Tyneside Comedy Festival line-up at The Customs House, South Shields, this summer.
Festival director Jason said his writing has long been inspired by his family - including the hit sitcom Hebburn, which ran for two series and a Christmas special on the BBC in 2012 and
2013.
Jason has since gone on to create Murder on the Blackpool Express and Death on the Tyne.
Jason said: “For years my comedy has been all about my family but I recently found a whole bunch of pictures from when I was younger and each one has a hilarious story attached to it.
“I really want people to come and listen to the stories about my amazing, extraordinary and everyday family.”
Pictures of My Family, which starts at 8.30pm on Saturday, July 27, will be Jason’s third appearance at the festival, now in its third year.
He is also appearing alongside Carl Hutchinson in the sold-out show, Cook and Hutchinson Have Literally No Plans Whatsoever, on Saturday, July 13, at 8pm, and with Glen Roughead in
Roughead and Cook on Saturday, July 27, at 7pm, where the pair sing songs about everything from mortgages to Metros.
The other acts appearing during the South Tyneside Comedy Festival are Adam Rowe, The Kagools, Gavin Webster, Scott Bennett, Tom Stade and Jo Caulfield.
For full listings and to book tickets, priced from just £7, contact the box office