Community groups to fly the flag for 25th anniversary of Customs House in South Shields

Sandy Harris, front centre, and Creative Seed’s Community Mentor Janine Smith, back right, working with young artists on Heart of the House flags at St Hilda’s Pit Head.

Banners and flags will be raised to add a touch of colour to the 25th anniversary celebrations of The Customs House in South Shields.

The venue is marking the anniversary with a stunning light projection and sound spectacular on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, October 25, 26 and 27.

Part of the celebration will be a walkway lined with banners and flags currently being produced by groups across the borough with the help of production company, Creative Seed.

How the light show will look at The Customs House

Director Sandy Harris, said groups taking part include, Marine Park Primary School, Laygate Primary School, South Shields Boys Brigade, AutismAble, Waves and the Kids and Young Adults Club (KAYAK).

She said: “They’re all helping us produce ten large banners, which will be about 2m by 1m and lots of smaller, colourful flags.

“The banners and flags will be based on people’s favourite memories of The Customs House, or what they think the venue represents. We asked people to come up with a shape, pattern or image that came to mind when they thought of The Customs House.”

Ray Spencer, executive director at The Customs House said: “It’s important to us that so many people from different schools and community groups are involved in our 25th anniversary celebrations.

“The Customs House is a community asset and one that South Tynesiders feel ownership of – so we want as many people as possible to be involved in working on Heart of the House, as well as wanting people to come down and see what will be a very special show later this month.”

Heart of the House will feature the projection of a film about The Customs House on to the historic building.

Adam Finlay, director of NOVAK, which is creating the show, said: “The celebration will be a journey through time, reflecting the varied past of the building and showcasing the variety of entertainment it provides.”