Customs House screening of Glastonbury headliners The Cure 40th anniversary concert
The Customs House in South Shields is screening The Cure’s Live in Hyde Park 40th anniversary concert this week as part of the film’s global release.
The Glastonbury headliners filmed the career-spanning show in London last summer and it will be shown in cinemas around the world on Thursday, July 11.
The Cure’s Robert Smith said: “This really was the perfect way to celebrate 40 years of the band. It was a fabulous day none of us will ever forget.”
The film is directed by the band’s long-time visual collaborator, Tim Pope, who is responsible for most of the band’s iconic videos and their award-winning 1986 film, In
Orange.
The performance he captured is described as one of the most memorable concerts of the alt-rock band’s career, spanning 29 songs, including Pictures of You, Lovesong, Friday I’m in Love, Close to Me and Boys Don’t Cry.
Tim said: “Never has Robert sung so well, nor has The Cure played more passionately, more tightly, more powerfully.”
*The Cure Anniversary 1978 to 2018 Live in Hyde Park London will be screened in The Customs House cinema on Thursday, July 11, at 7pm. Tickets, priced from £14.50, are
available from the box office on (0191) 454 1234 or online at www.customshouse.co.uk.
Other live cinema events at The Customs House this summer include The Lehman Trilogy on Thursday, July 25, at 7pm, live from London’s West End as part of National Theatre Live’s 10 th birthday season. Tickets are priced from £14.50.