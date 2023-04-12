Rosiefest in full swing.

Rosiefest 2023 will return to Harton Westoe Miners Welfare, in Low Lane, South Shields, in July – where a line-up of top bands will take to the stage for a full day of entertainment.

The event is organised by Natalie Lascelles who hopes this year’s festival will be even bigger and better than last year which raised £10,266 for charities including Cancer Connections, SURT, STARS, Mental Health Concern, Cancer Research and Cancer is a Drag.

Rosiefest 2013 will take place on Saturday July 1 and is being supported by an anonymous donor and Darlings Chemist.

Offstage entertainment at Rosiefest.

Miss Lascelles said: “A great many people contribute to the running of the event every year and I’m so thankful to each and every one of them. Rosiefest is becoming an event that people in the area put in their diaries and tickets are becoming very sought after.

“Last year was such a huge success. I wasn’t even expecting it but everyone had a great time and we raised over £10,000 for a range of charities.”

Taking to the stage this year will be The Sound Cartel, Two Metres Apart, Rob Sampson Alanis: Jagged Little Pill, Common People, Jenny Ball, DJ Ben Marshall and Rivelino.

The event will be hosted by Tess Tickle.

Out on the field, there will also be visits from characters from Make My Day Events, fire dance and face paints, glitter by Hannah Louise Clark.

There will also be stalls selling a range of merchandise – including Abi’s stall, the Rosiefest bottle tombola, hippie stall and Rosiefest merchandise.

Food vans, train rides and fair rides will also be available throughout the event.

Miss Lascelles added: “There is a lot going on throughout the day and into the night, and I’d love to see as many people as possible coming along and enjoying themselves, while also helping to raise money for charity and awareness for mental health and wellbeing.”

Tickets for Rosiefest are now on sale.