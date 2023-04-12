News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Costa Coffee launches £1 sweet treat deal this week - how to claim
26 minutes ago Tory ministers in uproar after major king’s coronation rule change
1 hour ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death
1 hour ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
1 hour ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
1 hour ago Traffic police to roll out new cunning way to catch reckless motorists

Date set for big South Tyneside music festival

An annual music festival in South Tyneside, which raises much-needed cash for charities, is making a comeback this summer.

By Tom Patterson
Published 12th Apr 2023, 07:50 BST- 2 min read
Rosiefest in full swing.Rosiefest in full swing.
Rosiefest in full swing.

Rosiefest 2023 will return to Harton Westoe Miners Welfare, in Low Lane, South Shields, in July – where a line-up of top bands will take to the stage for a full day of entertainment.

The event is organised by Natalie Lascelles who hopes this year’s festival will be even bigger and better than last year which raised £10,266 for charities including Cancer Connections, SURT, STARS, Mental Health Concern, Cancer Research and Cancer is a Drag.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rosiefest 2013 will take place on Saturday July 1 and is being supported by an anonymous donor and Darlings Chemist.

Offstage entertainment at Rosiefest.Offstage entertainment at Rosiefest.
Offstage entertainment at Rosiefest.
Most Popular

    Miss Lascelles said: “A great many people contribute to the running of the event every year and I’m so thankful to each and every one of them. Rosiefest is becoming an event that people in the area put in their diaries and tickets are becoming very sought after.

    “Last year was such a huge success. I wasn’t even expecting it but everyone had a great time and we raised over £10,000 for a range of charities.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Taking to the stage this year will be The Sound Cartel, Two Metres Apart, Rob Sampson Alanis: Jagged Little Pill, Common People, Jenny Ball, DJ Ben Marshall and Rivelino.

    The event will be hosted by Tess Tickle.

    Out on the field, there will also be visits from characters from Make My Day Events, fire dance and face paints, glitter by Hannah Louise Clark.

    There will also be stalls selling a range of merchandise – including Abi’s stall, the Rosiefest bottle tombola, hippie stall and Rosiefest merchandise.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Food vans, train rides and fair rides will also be available throughout the event.

    Miss Lascelles added: “There is a lot going on throughout the day and into the night, and I’d love to see as many people as possible coming along and enjoying themselves, while also helping to raise money for charity and awareness for mental health and wellbeing.”

    Tickets for Rosiefest are now on sale.

    For tickets visit the Rosiefest 2023 page on Facebook.

    Related topics:South TynesideSouth ShieldsTicketsCancerStars