Diana Ross to play Durham concert

Diana Ross.

The singer – who has 70 hit singles to her name in a career spanning 60 years – will be on stage at Durham County Cricket Club in Chester-le-Street, on

Wednesday June 28.

Diana Ross is one of the most successful recording artists and entertainers of all time – helping to shape the sound of popular music from the 1960s when she reigned as the ‘Queen of Motown’, leading The Supremes to chart dominance with hits such as Baby Love, Stop! In the Name of Love, and You Keep Me Hangin’ On, and following that with a solo career.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prior to performing in County Durham she’s due to headline the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert -celebrating The Queen's Platinum Jubilee and will then perform at the Glastonbury festival.

At Chester-le-Street, she will perform a special set as part of her Thank You Summer 2022 tour.

At the recent Grammy Awards, Ross was honoured with a special gong to mark her 75th birthday and her enormous contributions to music.

She also received a Lifetime Achievement Grammy in 2012.

Ross has had a top 10 UK hit in every one of the last five decades, and has been inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Guinness Book of World Records recognizes her as the greatest female artist in U.S. and U.K. chart history, with a career total of 70 hit singles.