The Breakfast Club at last year's Hedworth Hall Easter Sunday event.

Ten bands have been lined up to take the stage of the Hedworth Hall, in Dean Road, South Shields – kicking off on Saturday night with well-known punk bands Crashed Out and Panic Report.

The two groups were last seen at the Hedworth Hall, last year, as part of a tribute to popular and respected artist Thomas Mensforth, better known as Mensi - a punk rock singer, lyricist and founding member of South Tyneside band Angelic Upstarts, who died in 2021 as a result of Covid, aged 65.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two bands will be supported by up and coming band Kid Punk.

The gig will be followed by a full-day of music on Easter Sunday with six bands lined up.

Most Popular

Last year’s event was a sell-out and this year is expected to sell-out too with only a limited number of tickets available.

Doors into the main hall where the gig will take place will open at 2pm with the first band expected to take to the stage around 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s line-up includes Borderland who will kickstart the event, with new local band Camel Island, formerly Bottle Rocket, following on.

Two Meters Apart, 70s band The Sleeze Sisters, 80s band The Breakfast Club and Four Worried Men complete this year’s line-up.

Hedworth Hall owner Tony Singh said: “Last year, we put on our first band festival organised by the Hedworth Hall and it was a huge success.

“We had lots of positive feedback from the event, so we have decided to host not one but two nights of live music in our main hall this year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The stage, lighting and sound equipment is as professional as you can get it and kit should be a great event.”

Doors for the Saturday gig open at 6pm. Entry is £8.

A limited number of tickets to guarantee entry on Easter Sunday, are still available, priced £10.