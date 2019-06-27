Eden arrives in Newcastle: Win a three-course meal for two at new North East hot spot
A brand new dining, drinking and entertainment venture is coming to Newcastle – and you could eat there for free.
Designed to take you from daytime drinking to nighttime partying, Eden is opening in July at the former Tiger Tiger site in The Gate, Newcastle city centre.
The three-floor venue will boast three private dining rooms with different themes: Adam’s Allotment, Eve’s Florist and Serpent’s Secret Garden.
The botanical theme flows through the rest of the site with floral-themed interiors, complete with botanical inspired artwork and graphics.
Cocktails will also be botanical-themed with craft beers and wines also available. Meanwhile, the food menu will feature everything from wood-fired grills to sourdough pizzas.
A launch night will take place on Friday, July 26 with an invite-only event featuring a DJ set from chart topper James Hype, who’s best known for his track More Than Friends.
On the Saturday night, Eden will be officially open, and will be celebrating with a DJ set from celebrity TV presenter Mark Wright.
By night, the top floor of Eden will transform into themed rooms: Hedonist will be a state-of-the-art club room; Genesis will be a retro-inspired 80s, 90s and 00s party; Forbidden will play hip hop beats and Voice of Eden will feature an exclusive karaoke system with private booths.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Mark Stevenson, Eden Newcastle’s general manager said: “We’re hugely excited to bring this brand-new botanical inspired, all-day destination concept to Newcastle. We really wanted to create a paradise in the city where people can escape to, no matter what time of day it is.”
Eden is being brought to the city by The Deltic Group, who are also opening Edens in Portsmouth and Manchester in the summer of 2019.
*Sign up for your chance to win VIP tickets to the launch night on July 26 here.
*To win a three-course meal for two at Eden, with an eden signature cocktail on arrival, to be enjoyed after the launch weekend, answer this question: in which Newcastle entertainment complex is Eden?
Email your answer, along with your name and contact details, to: Katy.Wheeler@jpimedia.co.uk. Winners must be 18 or over. Usual JPI Media competition rules apply. Full Ts and Cs here.