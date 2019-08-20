Eight years of Little Mix: Girl group celebrates milestone anniversary with social media message
Little Mix have celebrated eight years together as one of the UK’s most popular girl groups.
This week marked the eight-year anniversary of the group’s formation, with scores of messages posted on social media to celebrate their successes.
South Shields singers Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards, along with co-stars Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock took to Instagram to celebrate their eighth anniversary as a group.
On social media, the girls shared a series of photographs showing doll-style lookalikes, toasting their anniversary and thanking their fans.
Jade, who prior to her big break won the Gazette’s Young Performer prize at the Best of South Tyneside Awards, joined in the fun, sharing a snap on her personal Instagram account.
The Little Mix facts
The girls formed back in 2011 when they became the first group to win The X Factor talent competition.
Their debut album, DNA, was released in 2012, and reached the top 10 in 10 countries.
Second album, Salute, was released in 2013 followed by Get Weird in 2015.
Their fourth album, Glory Days, came out in 2016, becoming their first number one album in the UK.
It was also the longest-reigning number one album from a girl group since the Spice Girls' debut 20 years earlier.
Their fifth and most recent album, LM5, came out last year. The group have sold 50 million records worldwide.
Their awards
Little Mix have taken home plenty of awards since their start.
The group won Best British Single for Shout Out to My Ex at the 2017 Brit Awards and won Best British Video for Woman Like Me at this year’s ceremony.
They’ve also achieved three MTV Europe Music Awards, two Teen Choice Awards and two Glamour Awards.
The girls have changed their looks, styles and music but have remained strong friends and as always, they have been inundated with messages of support and celebration from across the globe.
Pretty Little Thing, Sony Music, Vevo and Marcus Collins, who came second to Little Mix on The X Factor, have all shared their support in the Instagram comments.
The group show no signs of stopping after captioning their photo with: “Here is to the next 80!”