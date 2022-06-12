Elton John at the Stadium of Light: Your gig guide ahead of Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour date in Sunderland

Sir Elton will perform at the Stadium on Sunday, June 19 – and with just a week to go, we’re looking to answer as many of ticket holders’ questions as possible in our handy gig guide.

We’ve already covered a predicted setlist, support acts and potential stage times, but the venue has made further information available in a handy FAQ round-up about the event.

The Rocket Man’s Sunderland concert marks the third of the season for the Stadium, with chart-topper Ed Sheeran performing twice over the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will be in Sunderland on Sunday, June 19. Picture: Erika Goldring/Getty Images.

Here are some of the details you need to make your concert experience run smoothly.

Public transport

The Stadium is easily accessible by road and public transport.

If you’re hoping to travel by car, motorists are reminded that there is no public parking at the venue. Parking options immediately in the vicinity of the SOL are also limited.

Fans at one of the Ed Sheeran gigs at the Stadium of Light in June 2022.

There is a Park & Walk scheme planned for the event at Sunderland Enterprise Park, with SR5 3XG the best postcode for Sat Nav users.

If you’re travelling by Metro, you can get off the train at the Stadium of Light stop or St Peter’s station.

Customers with purple, red or yellow entry tickets should use Stadium of Light. Those with blue, green, pink or platinum concert tickets should use St Peter’s.

You can also Park & Ride from East Boldon, Fellgate and Heworth stations.

Concerts returned to the Stadium of Light in June 2022.

Need a taxi? Pre-concert drop offs will take place in Wearmouth Street and Monk Street. After the concert, taxis will be available in the city centre.

Entry and event timings

Customers are being asked to check tickets for their colour-coded entry point, which will send them to the correct entry gate at the venue.

A 3D map has been published by the SOL, helping people with where to go.

The Stadium added: “Early arrival is advised, as extensive queues are expected.”

While event timings are subject to change on the day, the Stadium advises that the gates for the Farewell Yellow Brick Road date will open at 4.30pm on Sunday, June 19.

Sir Elton is expected to perform a mammoth set between 7pm and 9.45pm

Food and drink

Guests are not allowed to bring their own food and drink into the venue, but there will be a variety of catering options available both within the Stadium and in the courtyard outside.

There will also be access to merchandise stalls and first aid assistance, if needed, both inside and outside the Stadium.

A “Challenge 25” policy will be in operation for alcohol sales, and customers are reminded that the Stadium of Light is a cashless venue and to plan ahead.

Other useful information

If you want to take a bag with you to the concert, it must be no larger than A4-sized.

Ticket holders will also have their bags inspected, and will be refused entry if their bags do not meet restrictions.

The venue previously published a list of prohibited items for the Ed Sheeran gigs earlier in the month, and issued a reminder for people with e-tickets to download them ahead of arrival at the SOL.