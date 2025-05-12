Eurovision 2025: who do UK audiences predict will win this year's contest - after guessing the last two?
- The battle between nations for the right to be crowned Eurovision Song Contest 2025 winner is nearly here.
- This weeks marks two semi-finals, with the Grand Final set to take place on May 17 2025 in Basel, Switzerland.
- But UK areas have already made their predictions who could win this year - and history has shown that they could be correct!
Eurovision fever is reaching a peak this week, as both semi-finals are scheduled for May 13 and May 15, 2025, leading up to the Eurovision Grand Final this weekend.
With a vast array of entries to consider before the final – including tomorrow's first semi-final – it appears that the Eurovision-loving British public is already making predictions about this year's winner, with many hoping Remember Monday can replicate Sam Ryder's success from 2022.
This level of public interest has prompted Online-Casinos to investigate whether the UK has a definitive idea of who will take the crown this year and, consequently, where to book flights for the 2026 Grand Final.
So, who does the UK largely believe will win Eurovision 2025, and which areas can boast a track record of predicting the winner correctly in both 2023 and 2024?
Methodology
Online-Casinos analysed Google Keyword Planner data from April 2025 to understand search interest in Eurovision 2025 songs beyond their home countries.
This involved measuring search volume across participating nations and major European cities, while filtering out domestic searches for each entry - so no UK searches.
Who do the UK think will win Eurovision 2025?
Of the 20 locations analysed, it would appear that Estonia’s entry, Espresso Macchiato by Tommy Cash, is by far the favourite with UK Eurovision fans this year, predicted by 8 of the 20 locations to ensure fans travel to Tallinn in 2026.
They’re followed by Latvia’s Bur man laimi by Tautumeitas, favoured by five locations, followed by Eurovision giant, Sweden, with KAJ’s Bara Bada Bastu selected by three locations.
UK’s Eurovision 2025 predictions - location by location
- London: Estonia
- Birmingham: Estonia
- Leeds: Sweden
- Glasgow: Sweden
- Sheffield: Latvia
- Manchester: Latvia
- Edinburgh: Estonia
- Liverpool: Sweden
- Bristol: Latvia
- Cardiff: Latvia
- Belfast: Estonia
- Leicester: Estonia
- Nottingham: Estonia
- Southampton: France
- Reading: Estonia
- Newcastle: Estonia
- Sunderland: Estonia
- Brighton and Hove: Latvia
- Hull: Poland
- Derby: Latvia
What cities correctly predicted the winners of Eurovision 2023 and 2024?
Perhaps we should be listening to what Eurovision fans in areas such as Leeds, Leicester and London think will win - as according to Online-Casino’s research prior to 2025 predictions, they found out that no less that 14 locations correctly predicted 2024’s winner, Switzerland, while all 20 locations correctly predicted that Sweden’s Loreen would win the 2023 iteration.
Areas in the UK that predicted Eurovision 2024’s winner, Switzerland
- London
- Birmingham
- Leeds
- Glasgow
- Sheffield
- Manchester
- Edinburgh
- Bristol
- Cardiff
- Belfast
- Leicester
- Nottingham
- Reading
- Derby
Areas in the UK that predicted Eurovision 2023’s winner, Sweden
- London
- Birmingham
- Leeds
- Glasgow
- Sheffield
- Manchester
- Edinburgh
- Liverpool
- Bristol
- Cardiff
- Belfast
- Leicester
- Nottingham
- Southampton
- Reading
- Newcastle
- Sunderland
- Brighton and Hove
- Hull
- Derby
Who do you think will win the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest, and what are your thoughts on the finalists so far? Join in or start a conversation about this year’s Grand Final by leaving a comment down below.