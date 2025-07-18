Fans amazed as Benson Boone covers Sam Fender song after North East star pulls out of festival

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 18th Jul 2025, 12:00 BST
Fans were left amazed this week after Benson Boone covered a song by Sam Fender during a festival set.

The American star, who has burst onto the pop scene over the last 12 months or so, was selected to play at Montreux Jazz Festival this week.

The decision was made after Sam Fender announced he would need to cancel festival appearances for a few weeks to recover from another vocal injury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Benson Boone covered a Sam Fender song this week at a festival appearanceplaceholder image
Benson Boone covered a Sam Fender song this week at a festival appearance | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella (left), Ethan Miller/Getty Images (right)

This included Rock Werchter, Down The Rabbit Hole, NOS Alive and Montreux Jazz Festivals, the latter of which Boone was selected to take the North Tyneside star’s spot.

During Boone’s set he payed tribute to Sam Fender, playing a cover of Seventeen Going Under - the title track from Fender’s second album.

“Why have I just seen Benson Boone doing a cover of Seventeen Going Under by Sam Fender” said one startled fan on social media.

Another added: “Benson Boone covering a Sam Fender song has taken 50 years off my life I’m not joking.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Others were clearer in their thoughts on the cover. One fan said: “why did benson boone cover sam fender. keep that man AWAY.”

Visit our newsletter page to sign up for a great range of free emails on what’s happening across Tyneside

It is thought Fender’s next show will not take place at Syd For Solen Festival in Denmark. He will then return to the UK for headline shows in Manchester, Edinburgh and Belfast before heading to Electric Picnic Festival in Ireland.

He is then set to embark on a US tour.

Fender has had issues with his vocal cords in the past. He most recently needed to cancel shows in the UK - including a homecoming show at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena - back in December.

Related topics:Sam FenderNorth EastSocial mediaNewcastleBelfast

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice