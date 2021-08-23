Fiends of the Irish Night returns to Jarrow for August 2021

Four-piece band Shamrock Street will host the evening with their usual mix of music, with the support of floor singers.

Friends of the Irish night is one of Jarrow’s oldest traditions, dating back to 1962 – more than half a century.

The events looks to celebrate and promote all things Irish within the Jarrow community, which has strong Irish roots stretching back over the centuries.

The Friends of the Irish Night returned in May for the first time in over a year as coronavirus restrictions were lifted, and is now going full pelt each month.