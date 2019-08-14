Free summer holiday play scheme on offer in South Shields
A free children’s holiday play scheme is on offer at a park in South Shields next week.
South Tyneside Council will be running the scheme in West Park after funding was raised by local councillors and Friends of the West Park.
Coun Gladys Hobson said: “The local councillors are delighted to be able to host this fantastic children’s play scheme. It’s a great opportunity to encourage children of all abilities to get outdoors, get active and meet some new friends.”
The play scheme, which is suitable for children aged from five to 15, will run for five consecutive days starting from Monday August 19 from 11am to 3pm.
Each day, children can get involved in a variety of team games such as dodgeball, ‘kwik cricket’ and football and many more.
There will also be a mini sports day event involving traditional favourites such as the egg and spoon race, sack race, and co-ordination games.
There will also be a small area dedicated to arts and crafts.
The scheme, which is sponsored by Riverside Community Forum, will take place on the grass adjacent to the hard ground football courts and tennis courts in West Park.
Youngsters are asked bring a drink and packed lunch along with them for their break times.
Coun Anne Hetherington, a member of the Friends of West Park, said: “There will be something for everyone. We hope lots of children come along to the play scheme and have a fun-filled day.”