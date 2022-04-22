Friends of the Irish night returns for April 2022

Shamrock Street will perform at the Alberta Club as the Friends of the Irish night marks 25 years at the venue.

The Friends of Irish Night is one of South Tyneside’s longest-running events, dating back to 1962, and celebrating the area’s centuries-old links with Hibernia.

And organisers, musicians and punters have been making the most of its 60th anniversary year after many months of missing out during the covid pandemic.

The next event takes place at the Alberta Club in Jarrow on Thursday, April 28.

A previous performance by Shamrock Street

Proceedings get under way at 8.15pm, and there is no cover charge for the event – admission is free.

The Friends of the Irish Night will feature celtic band Shamrock Street as usual, which are described as “one of the liveliest Irish party bands” in the North East.

The band is comprised of Ged Cuscin on electric fiddle and flute, Kevin Campbell on guitar and mandolin, Martin Finney on percussion, Paul Lucas on mandolin and banjo, and Mick McCormack on guitar.

The musicians perform a variety of Irish music and songs, with organisers saying they aim to get everyone to their feet with their unique Irish sound.

The band play around the country, and are particular favourites in Edinburgh – as well as Jarrow, with their monthly slot at Friends of the Irish.