Charlotte Crosby is set to move to Bolton from her native North East.

The Sunderland-born star is best known for appearing on MTV’s Geordie Shore and now has her own show aptly called The Charlotte Show on which she announced she would be leaving her five-bedroom, detached house in Houghton-le-Spring to move to Bolton with her boyfriend, Love Island’s Joshua Ritchie.

In a preview for an episode of The Charlotte Show set to be aired on Tuesday August, 6 at 10pm, Charlotte makes the announcement to her family and friends at her joint birthday bash.

The news was met with both cheers and thumbs down gestures from her northern friends who undoubtedly don’t want her to leave the city.

Her old house in the city is now available on Rightmove

They were then greeted with a house-shaped cake with Charlotte and Josh figurines.

In the episode, Charlotte said: “The thought of moving away from all of my friends and all of my family is really starting to hit home.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has an emotional moment with her mam as they both said they’d miss each other a huge amount but Charlotte claimed her mam will still have to do her washing.

Charlotte said: “Not being able to see my mam and dad every day scares us and it makes us feel upset. I am going to miss them so much and I feel like I’m leaving them behind.”

It was at the beginning of the series where Josh asked her to move in with him and she told her mam the news.

Her Primrose Hill house in Houghton-le-Spring is now listed on Rightmove priced at £4,250 per month to rent. It is recently built home and has leisure facilities that include a pool complex, gym and cinema room.

Charlotte was born in the city of Sunderland and went to school at St Anthony's Girls' Catholic Academy and completed A level exams there.