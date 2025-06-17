Glastonbury 2025: How to watch Jade's set on the BBC coverage

Glastonbury is one of the most iconic festivals in the world, and a North East star will head to Somerset this June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year has already been hugely successful for Jade. The South Tyneside-born singer has announced her debut album and a UK tour to accompany it. She is also in the middle of a busy festival season with a set at Glastonbury on the horizon.

The iconic festival traditionally takes place the weekend after the summer solstice and sees hundreds of thousands of music fans head to Worthy Farm in Somerset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jade's Glastonbury Festival set will be live streamed on the BBC. | Getty Images (John Phillips, inlay. Joe Maher, main)

As is now another part of the festival’s tradition, the BBC broadcasts some of the largest sets across the weekend to viewers in the UK. This usually includes the three Pyramid Stage headliners being shown on BBC One as well as live streamed sets on the iPlayer service throughout the weekend.

The biggest five stages across the festival are usually streamed, with performances being offered as on demand options in the hours after each set. The stages live streamed usually include The Pyramid Stage, the Other Stage, the Park Stage, the West Holts stage and Woodsies.

The latter of these is expected to be where Jade will perform at Worthy Farm for the frist time in her career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is Jade’s Glastonbury 2025 set?

The former LIttle Mix star will be performing on the Woodsies Stage between 3:15pm and 4pm on Saturday, June 28.

The set is expected to be live streamed on the BBC’s iPlayer service on the app and web browsers.

Jade will clash with The Script, Weezer and Lucy Dacus across the other televised stages.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.