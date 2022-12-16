HARDWICK FESTIVAL 2023: Noel Gallagher confirmed as headline act - here's how to get tickets

The former Oasis star will take to the stage on Sunday, August 20, as part of a three-day line up which will also see The Kooks headline on Saturday, Augist 19, alongside The Vaccines, former Spice Girl Melanie C and Nieve Ella.

The announcement follows the release of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds' brand-new single, ‘Pretty Boy’ which also features long-time friend and collaborator Johnny Marr on guitar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to demand, organisers have now added an additional day to the festival. Friday, August 18, will start with Hacienda Classical curated by Graeme Park, Mike Pickering and the Manchester Camerata Orchestra plus the Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club. These are the first names of what will eventually be a 50 strong line-up of performances across the event.

Noel Gallagher is to headline Hardwick Festival 2023.

Most Popular