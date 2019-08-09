How to get tickets for Chris Ramsey at Utilita Arena and how much do they cost

Tickets to see Chris Ramsey are selling out fast

The South Shields-born comedian has already been announced as a contestant on 2019’s series of Strictly Come Dancing and fans are now buying tickets to see him live in 2020.

Tickets are on sale for his shows now and they are selling out fast.

A date in London was added on Friday, August 9 and he announced on that same day that half the London tickets had sold out. He tweeted that he was “absolutely buzzing.”

He has hosted his own show and appeared on Mock The Week, Celebrity Juice and has done five live tours in the past.

When will Chris Ramsey be coming to the Utilita Arena?

Chris Ramsey will be heading back up north on December, 5 2020 for the final show of his tour.

Where else is Chris Ramsey playing on the Chris Ramsey 20/20 tour?

There’s a whopping list of 40 dates on the tour and Newcastle isn’t the only place in the North East that he will be heading to.

He will also be at:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough, Town Hall – March 28 2020

Durham, Gala Theatre – April 7 2020

Durham, Gala Theatre – April 8 2020

He will also be heading to London, York, Birmingham, Hull, Doncaster, Bedford and Glasgow as part of the tour to name a few.

When are tickets available? Are there any pre-sale tickets?

The tour was only announced recently, and will start in Spring 2020. Tickets are available now and they are selling out fast. Chris has been tweeting about the dates and the speed at which they are selling at.

How much are tickets for Chris Ramsey at Utilita Arena?

Depending where you choose to sit, ticket prices range between £26.05 and £29.45.

Where you can get tickets for Chris Ramsey at Utilita Arena