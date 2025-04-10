How to watch Sam Fender's Coachella set as star performs at huge US festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Summer festival season may not have hit the UK yet, but some stars are heading to the US for some sun and live music.

Arguably the best known festival int he world aside from Glastonbury, Coachella is taking place later this month with two weekends worth of top stars, including the North East’s very own Sam Fender.

While Fender may not be as big stateside as he is on these shores at the moment, plenty of festival goers will still be eager to see the Seventeen Going Under star following the release of his third album People Watching.

Sam Fender is playing at Coachella this month. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Coachella tickets are notoriously expensive while the site is an 11 hour flight from the UK, but any fans hoping to see Fender’s performance can still enjoy the set from their homes.

Much like Glastonbury, the biggest stages at Coachella are live streamed for a home audience, with the festival pairing up with YouTube to offer global watchalongs throughout the two weekends the festival takes place.

For no cost whatsoever, music fans can enjoy the festival’s biggest sets on Coachella’s own YouTube channel.

There will be various channels live at the same time, with each named by the stage they will be live streaming, including the stage Sam Fender is due to play on.

Sam Fender is due to perform on the Mojave stage at the festival on Saturday, April 12. Adjusted for time differences, the set is due to begin at 11:55pm on Saturday and finish at 00:40am on Sunday morning.

Other acts performing throughout the weekend The Prodigy, Charli XCX, and Benson Boone with headline sets from Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone.

The event takes place over two consecutive weekends with the same lineup on each weekend to allow more fans to see their favourite stars in action.

