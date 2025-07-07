I hope I can make it up to you - Sam Fender cancels more shows after throat injury

Sam Fender has needed to cancel a series of summer shows as issues with his throat resurface.

The North Tyneside superstar had a busy summer season scheduled, with plenty of festival appearances making up July and August.

However, the majority of these have now been cancelled on advice from medical professionals.

Sam Fender at St James Park | India Fleming

According to the singer-songwriter, issues first arose during his Silverstone show last week, which marked the start of the British Grand Prix weekend.

Taking to social media on Saturday, July 5, Fender said: “Hey everyone, at the beginning of the week I got my voice checked by my ENT doctor and the chords were slightly swollen.

“After a few days rest I was advised by my team that I was ok to perform. On stage at Silverstone I could feel things were a lot harder than usual, I felt I needed to push a lot harder to sing - this is never a good sign.

“I’ve just been checked by my ENT doctor again today as I was concerned about it, and it’s transpired I have a hemorrhage on one of my vocal chords.

“This is incredibly frustrating as I have been so careful with my vocal health and this year so far has been the best of my career. I’ve been advised to be on vocal restriction and to not sing for the next 14 days.

“If I were to play at these shows I would risk causing lasting damage to my vocal chords.

“This means I cannot perform at he upcoming Rock Werchter, Down The Rabbot Hole, NOS Alive and Montreux Jazz Festivals.

“I’m so sorry to everybody who is coming to those festivals with our show in mind. Our fans are the most important thing to us, I hate letting people down and I hate not being able to sing for weeks as it is my only real passion in life.

“I hope I’m able to make it up for you down the line. Until then I’m gonna work to get this voice fixed. Love from me and the band.”

It is thought Fender’s next show will not take place at Syd For Solen Festival in Denmark. He will then return to the UK for headline shows in Manchester, Edinburgh and Belfast before heading to Electric Picnic Festival in Ireland.

He is then set to embark on a US tour.

Fender has had issues with his vocal chords in the past. He most recently needed to cancel shows in the UK - including a homecoming show at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena - back in December.

