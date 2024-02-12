Indie greats return to Yorkshire for TK Maxx presents with James and Reverend and the Makers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Manchester legends – who gave the world such timeless anthems as Sit Down, Born of Frustration, She’s A Star and Come Home – head to the historic Yorkshire coast venue on Friday July 26.

James, who release their new album Yummy on April 12, will be joined at Scarborough OAT by special guests Reverend and the Makers and GIRLBAND!

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday February 16 via ticketmaster.co.uk

James bass player and founder member Jim Glennie said: “I'm very pleased that we will be playing Scarborough Open Air Theatre this summer – our fourth time there in fact. If you haven't been there before, then make sure you come. It's a cracking venue and you can even have a paddle in the sea before the show!”

One of Britain’s most enduring success stories, James have sold more than 25 million records worldwide since forming in Manchester in the early 1980s – gaining both critical and commercial acclaim.

Their unique craftsmanship, creativity and musical legacy has made them one of the most influential British bands of the last four decades.

A sensational live band, who continue to sell-out arenas across the UK and beyond, James are no strangers to Scarborough OAT having headlined the 8,500-capacity venue three times before – in 2015, 2018 and 2021.

Sheffield favourites Reverend and the Makers – fronted by legendary singer songwriter Jon McClure – celebrated a welcome return to the UK Top 10 in 2023 with the release of their critically acclaimed seventh studio album Heatwave in the Cold North.

With such anthems as Heavyweight Champion of The World, Letter To My 21 year Old Self, He Said He Loved Me, Silence Is Talking, Bassline and Black Widow, this is a long-awaited debut for Reverend and the Makers at Scarborough OAT.

Nottingham-based indie rock trio GIRLBAND! – who have supported the likes of Jake Bugg, L.Devine and The Oozes, and are set for a big 2024 – will open the show on what promises to be an unmissable night.

Julian Murray, Cuffe and Taylor’s programmer for TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre, said: “James are one of the most important and influential bands Britain has produced over the past 40 years. Their anthemic songs are the soundtrack for a generation and their previous shows at this incredibly special venue are legendary. Joined by the brilliant Reverend and the Makers and GIRLBAND!, this is going to be another wonderful night here on the Yorkshire coast.”

James join Johnny Marr and The Charlatans, Tom Jones, Korn, Simple Minds, Anne-Marie, Paul Weller, Fatboy Slim, Deacon Blue, JLS, Gregory Porter, Madness, Jess Glynne, Status Quo and Busted among headliners announced for Scarborough OAT’s 2024 summer season of shows.

For the first time, TK Maxx will join Scarborough Open Air Theatre and Cuffe and Taylor as presenting partner underscoring TK Maxx's continued support of the arts and local communities.

The new presenting partnership is part of a three-year agreement with Cuffe & Taylor shows across the country including Live at The Piece Hall, Lytham Festival, Depot Live, Derby Summer Sessions, Plymouth Summer Sessions, Bedford Summer Sessions, and Southampton Summer Sessions.

