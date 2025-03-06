Jade announced within Glastonbury Festival's first lineup

After months of odds, discussions, hopes and wishes, Glastonbury Festival has announced its first lineup poster for its 2025 event.

The Somerset event is the largest festival in the UK and has a storied history of iconic performances - with one North East artist hoping to add to the list of famous ‘Glastonbury moments.’

Fresh from her increible performance at the Brit Awards earlier in March, Jade is heading to Worthy Farm as the only local representative for now.

Jade Thirlwall performed at the 2025 Brit Awards in London with her single Angel Of My Dreams | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The lineup was announced at 8am on Thursday, March 6 with The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo listed as Pyramid Stage headliners.

Initial lineup rumours included Sam Fender who is set for a busy summer with multiple St James Park shows as well as a huge London show and various other festival appearances.

The initial ticket sale for Glastonbury tickets took place back in November, with the resale event expected to take place in late April for those who missed out initially. These will be tickets which have not been paid for following the first set of sales last year.

More names will be announced as part of the lineup over the coming months as build up to the event intensifies.

Jade currently has four singles to her name and a fifth, named FUFN, will be released on Friday, March 14. It is expected by fans that an album will follow later this year, although this is yet to be officially announced.

She name her name as a member of Little Mix, who announced plans for a hiatus in 2022.

Other names included in the first linup announcement include Charli XCX, Loyle Carner, Biffy Clyro, Alanis Morissette, Raye, Noah Kahan and many more. A total of 95 acts were announced on Thursday morning, most of which cover the five stages which are televised as part of the BBC’s coverage of the festival.

This means Jade’s performance is very likely to be shown live on BBC’s iPlayer service.