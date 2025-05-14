Jade announces debut solo album That's Showbiz Baby

Jade has announced her debut album | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

North East popstar Jade has announced her highly anticipated debut album.

Talk of an album has been prevelent from pop fans for months now and quickly followed the release of the South Shields supoerstar’s debut single Angel Of My Dreams back in July 2024.

The album, which is set to be called That’s Showbiz Baby, was announced at 5pm on Wednesday, May 14 with posts to the former Little Mix member’s social media pages.

The release date has been confirmed as Friday, September 12.

This has already been an incredible year for Jade, who was previously known by her full name Jade Thirlwall.

She kicked off the year with a hugely impressive performance of her debut single at he Brit Awards, where she won the award for Best Pop Act on the same night.

The release of her third solo single FUNF (F*** You For Now) in mid-March before being nominated for th Ivor Novello songwriting award in April.

Pre orders for the album are now available through most music stores.

The description for the album on Jade’s official store reads: The record will be released on September 12th and sees JADE work with a variety of A list collaborators on the project including Mike Sabath, Lostboy, Cirkut, RAYE and Pablo Bowman. The album includes previously released singles ‘Angel Of My Dreams’, ‘Fantasy’, ‘FUFN (F*** You For Now)’, ‘IT girl' and ‘Midnight Cowboy’.

“JADE has described this project as being about discovery, finding herself again and a love letter to little JADE.”

The announcement also comes alongside a tour announcement - the star’s first solo tour.

Dates are as follows with more information on tickets expected in due course:

Wednesday, October 8 - 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin

Thursday, October 9 - Ulster Hall, Dublin

Saturday, October 11 - Dome, Brighton

Sunday, October 12 - Academy 1, Manchester

Monday, October 13 - O2 Academy, Glasgow

Wednesday, October 15 - O2 Academy, Leeds

Friday, October 15 - O2 Academy 1, Birmingham

Saturday, October 18 - O2 City Hall, Newcastle

Sunday, October 19 - Roundhouse, London

