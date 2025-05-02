Jade asked if she had 'sold out' as part of new ITV interview series

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A teaser clip for a new ITV interview series featurning Jade shows the star being asked if she believes she ‘sold out’ during her time in the music industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clip has surfaced as part of the promotion for a new ITV series named The Assembly.

The show is a new entertainment series where celebrities are questioned by a group of inquisitive interviewers who are autistic, neurodivergent and/or learning disabled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jade celebrates on stage after receiving the award for Pop act during the BRIT Awards at the start of March. | Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Each episode of The Assembly sees a different celebrity forced to cast aside everything they were ever taught by their media trainers as they face hard hitting questions with Jade being joined by Danny Dyer, David Tennant and Gary Linekar for the four part series.

A clip of Jade’s episode of the show sees her asked “a lot of X Factor winners regret selling their souls. Do you regret selling yours?” by a member of the group.

After initially clearly being struck by the question, she regains her composure to say: “It’s a good question!

“You’ve trumped me! Maybe a little bit in the beginning because I was young and i just signed the dotted line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I feel like as the years have gone on and I’ve learned more about the industry I’ve been, a bit like Thanos with the stones [in the Marvel film series], I’ve been collecting parts of my soul back.”

Thirwall, who now only uses her first name as she embarks on a solo career, first found fame with Little Mix as part of the 8th series of X Factor in 2011.

She initially auditioned for the show in 2008 but, at 18, would be placed into a group with with Leigh-Anne Pinnock. Later in the series, the duo would join forces with Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson to form the lineup of Little Mix, who would go on to be hugely successful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent years the South Shields local has gone on to create a solo career for herself, releasing her debut single Angel Of My Dreams in 2024 although fans are still awaiting the announcement of a debut solo album.

The Assembly is broadcast on Sundays at 10pm on ITV1.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.