From Joe McElderry to Panto - This is what’s on at The Customs House in November
There’s plenty to see at The Custom’s House in the month that will bring us Bonfire night and the start of the festive season.
From theatrical staging to music and festivities, there’s something for everyone to see across November at the popular South Shields venue.
We’ve put together a list of what’s on for you to get booking as The Customs House joins music names in celebrating milestones.
Friday, November 1 will be the final chance to see popular comedy Dracula: The Travesty.
It will also be the final day to see half-term panto Arbuthnot & Pals’ Wizarding Adventure.
Jason Cook's Comedy Club will be on Saturday, November 2 and Joe McElderry - An Interactive Show will celebrate ten years of music on Sunday, November 3.
The Customs House will celebrate its 25th Anniversary on Tuesday, November 5.
Pitmen Poets is set to bring songs and stories on Wed, November 6 and Mark 'Billy' Billingham is back by popular demand with inspirational stories on
Thursday, November 7.
On Saturday, November 9, dancers from South Tyneside Dance Workshop will return for their annual performance.
Following them is cabaret group Encore celebrating 20 years of music from Tuesday, November 12 to Saturday, November 16.
Joe McElderry won’t stay away for long as he makes a return with The Impossible Dream on Sunday, November 17.
Hands on N.E brings Christmas Cracker 3 on Wednesday, November 20 with live music and comedy and a free cracker draw.
Ice Princess Afternoon Tea will then take place on Saturday, November 23 to celebrate the new Frozen movie with a chance for the little ones to enjoy afternoon tea with Elsa and Anna.
Del Boy and Rodney - The Comedy Dinner Show is set for the stage on Friday, November 29 where you can spend an evening with ‘Peckham’s finest including a three course meal for £35 each.
Festive panto season officially begins at the end of the month with Snow White starting on Wednesday, November 27 and continuing until January. The Elves and the Shoemaker will also begin on Saturday, November 30 and will run until Christmas Eve.
Prices start from £10 and can be booked from The Customs House website.