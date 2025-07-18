The indie rock stars are back on the road and will be heading to Newcastle very soon.

Billed as one of a handful of warm up shows ahead of their huge festival slots this summer, Kasabian are heading to the North East.

We have all the information you’ll need ahead of the gig.

Kasabian will be heading to Newcastle early next week. | Provided by Tramlines

When are Kasabian in Newcastle?

The show will take place on Monday, July 21 at O2 City Hall in Newcastle.

What are the times for Kasabian in Newcastle?

The venue’s website claims doors will open at 7pm for the night, although no more times have been announced.

Most gigs at the venue have a cerfew of 11pm.

Who are supporting Kasabian in Newcastle?

Wrexham formed band The Royston Club will be supporting Kasabian on their night in the North East. The group released their debut album in 2023 and are set to release their second, Songs For The Spine, in early August.

Are tickets still available for Kasabian in Newcastle?

The gig is completely sold out, although some may be available on Ticketmaster’s resale platform in the finals days and hours before doors open.

How to get to O2 City Hall Newcastle and parking options

Because of the city centre nature of the venue, parking around the site is very limited. John Dobson Street Car Park is the best option for those looking to drive into Newcastle for the gig. This is open until 11:30pm.

Anyone travelling by public transport has better options with Haymarket Metro station a short walk from the venue, as are Eldon Square and Haymarket.

What is the Kasabian setlist for their current dates?

Based on the most recent shows from the Leicester band, fans in Newcastle can expect something similar to the following:

Call

Club Foot

Ill Ray (The King)

Chemicals

Days Are Forgotten

Shoot The Runner

Re-Wrired

You’re In Love With A Psycho

Coming Back To Me Good

Italian Horror

Stevie

Hell Of It

Treat

Vlad The Impaler

Empire

L.S.F

Underdog

Bless This Acid House

Fire