He remains one of music’s most enduring and iconic figures - dual mohawk, septum piercing and the kind of look that caused a moral panic upon the release of Firestarter.

Today marks the sixth anniversary since the music world lost the beloved Prodigy frontman, Keith Flint, who died at the age of 49 years old on March 4 2019. An utter shock to not only electronica and music fans, but to those who grew up in the ‘90s, Keith’s on-stage antics were merely a character compared to his demeanour outside of performing live.

As Liam Howlett of the band once put it: “Keith was always a calm guy offstage, a complete contrast to what he was like onstage. He was always there to lend a hand, to give advice or just have a laugh. He was the life of the party in a very understated way."

We’ve pulled together 49 pictures of Keith Flint, from the early years Prodigy were a happy hardcore band, through to his later years being spotted with the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Donatella Versace.

What’s your favourite Keith Flint moment, as we celebrate the life of someone lost far too soon?

1 . Early Years - 1991 The Prodigy, group portrait, by the Westway in London, including band members Liam Howlett, Keith Flint, Maxim and Leroy Thornhill, United Kingdom, 1991. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Early Years - 1991 The Prodigy, group portrait, by the Westway in London, including band members Liam Howlett, Keith Flint, Maxim and Leroy Thornhill, United Kingdom, 1991. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . The Prodigy Experience - 1992 The Prodigy, group portrait, in Essex, including band members Liam Howlett, Keith Flint, and Leroy Thornhill, United Kingdom, 1992. | Getty Images Photo Sales