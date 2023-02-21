Lindisfarne Festival 2023: More names added to lineup for Northumberland festival. (Photo by Xavi Torrent/Getty Images)

After announcing its second wave of acts at the start of February, Lindisfarne Festival has released another set of acts scheduled to play the Northumberland music festival this summer.

Joining Primal Scream from previous announcements, electronic rock band Pendulum have been confirmed as another headliner for the weekend of music later in the year.

The Australian act have three platinum albums to their name including the hugely popular 2008 release In Silico and 2010’s Immersion.

Joining Pendulum as part of the newest list of acts is local rockers Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs. The North East band recently released their hugely impressive album Land Of Sleeper and will be bringing their incredible live show to the coastal site.

The Unthanks, Showshank Duo, Shades of Rhythm and more take up further spaces on the lineup. They will be joined by already announced artists such as Primal Scream, Ferocious Dog, The Cuban Brothers and Gentleman’s Dub Club among others.

Tickets are still available for Lindisfarne Festival which will take place on the Northumberland coast from Thursday, August 31 until Sunday, September 3.

