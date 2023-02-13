After a successful event in the summer of 2022, Loosefest is returning to Newcastle this year with dance and electronic artists descending on the city’s Town Moor.

Last year’s lineup featured sets from Example, Clean Bandit and Joel Corry as well as a huge number of local artists over five stages to the north west of the city centre in July with an equally impressive lineup now announced for the 2023 iteration of the festival which organisers are calling the North East’s biggest ever music festival.

Who is playing at Loosefest 2023 in Newcastle?

Loosefest music festival has announced ticket and lineup information ahead of the 2023 event in Newcastle.

In total a huge 78 acts have already been confirmed by organisers for the two day event. Headline sets will come from Chase and Status, Craig David, Joel Corry, Patrick Topping and Sean Paul while Andy C, Ben Hemsley, Example, Tinie, Sub Focus and Dimension are all also included.

Other big names to fans to watch include Sigala, Tinchy Stryder and Judge Jules while mixtape sessions will come from the likes of Ultrabeat, Artful Dodger and more.

Organisers promising music over five stage arenas as well as experience arenas as well as a fun fair and food village.

The full lineup was announced on Sunday, February 13 with headliners Chase and Status announced 24 hours before.

When is Loosefest in Newcastle in 2023?

The two day event will run over Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6, one week later than the event last year which took place over the last weekend of July.

When do Loosefest 2023 tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets have already sold out for the weekend of live music but the festival is offering a second early release, labelled as general release early access tickets. These can be picked up from 10am on Friday, February 17 by anyone who has registered for the sale. Sign up is still available for the second set of advanced sale tickets with registration coming directly through the festival’s website.

Payment plan tickets will be available to anyone wanting to schedule their payments over multiple months.