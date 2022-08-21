LooseFest to return to Newcastle in 2023 after record-breaking event saw 70 performers and 60,000 fans attend in 2022

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LooseFest 22, held on Newcastle's Town Moor, across four all-weather stages in July, saw music lovers from across the globe descended on the city in droves to watch performers, including will.i.am and Black Eyed Peas, Patrick Topping, Mabel, Jonas Blue, Example and Clean Bandit belt out hits during the spectacular two day event.Now, although the organisers remain tight-lipped over who will headline next year, it has been confirmed the huge two-day show will return on July 29 and 30, 2023.

Fans from as far away as Australia, New Zealand, the USA and across the UK attended the enormous 2022 event, in huge numbers that had never been seen before, and provided a massive boost to region’s economy.

Director Brian Austin said: “We put together the biggest music festival ever to hit the North East of England, it was a huge achievement to attract so many people.

"We literally can’t wait to share the excitement of what we have planned for 2023, so keep watching out for news.”

The 2022 show was put together in four months, defying the odds after the Coronavirus pandemic created one of the most challenging times in the music industry.

Brian added: "Securing international music artists like Mabel, will.i.am and Black Eyed Peas, AJ Tracey, Clean Bandit, Wilkinson and Paul Woolford was a huge moment for the team, especially after the challenges the music industry has faced.

"It has been intense, but we were determined to make it happen and we are so proud of what we have achieved."

Speaking on camera at the event, DJ Joel Corry took the opportunity to promote his new single with Becky Hill and spoke of his passion for performing, which he said has been his "hobby" since he was a little boy and is the "best job in the world".

Paul Woolford, just after he finished his performance, said LooseFest was "excellent" and added: "It's a great event."

Woolford announced he has a new single, which is due out in September and praised the Geordie hospitality in a city he has played at for over 20 years.

He said: "I love it here.

"I've never had a bad experience in Newcastle."

Speaking at the event, superstar rapper Tinchy Stryder said Newcastle is "great" and that the energy in the city is "always up".

After performing at LooseFest 22 he was asked if he would return next year and replied: "If you invite me, I will be here."

Although a roaring musical success, the 2022 festival was not without drama, when will.i.am brought the show to a halt with a "safety first" message and got spectators to clear the way so medics could reach a fan who was in need of assistance.

The world famous performer and his band Black Eyed Peas were halfway through their hit "Girl Like Me" when his intervention meant the crowd quickly parted and waited patiently for the fan to be helped.

will.i.am was applauded for his kind and quick thinking action, before the band drove fans wild when re-started the song, followed by final flurry of hits including 'Where Is The Love?' and 'I Gotta Feeling'.

Dean Saunders, another director of LooseFest, said: “The crowd instantly stopped when will.i.am paused his headline set until the emergency was resolved.

"It was surreal seeing the crowd part instantly at his request, absolutely incredible from him, but also all the amazing people for putting a fellow festival goer's safety first before anything else.”

He added: "Everyone showed their respect as the crowd burst into spontaneous applause to give appreciation for his quick thinking action.