Love Island's Shields' lass Harley Brash shares her first kiss with Chris
Since joining the villa, Harley Brash has got along with the girls and she’s been on dates with some of the boys but it was Chris who she chose to couple up with. And now they’ve taken things to the next level.
Harley Brash was revealed as one of new Islanders to join the reality TV show at the end of Monday, and she joined the rest of the contestants in the villa on Tuesday, July 16. Since then, she has been on the hunt for love.
Ever since the recent re-coupling where Harley chose to couple up with Chris, the pair have been getting closer.
In Sunday’s episode things are taken a step further as the couple lock lips
Chris asks Harley for a chat and says “You’re actually a lot of things that I look for in a girl.” He claims that Harley is very funny but they can have serious chats. He says: “I think there is more levels to find.”
Harley then says that she feels the same.
Chris says: “I’m not very good at telling people I fancy them. But I am pretty good at showing them. Are you a spontaneous person?”
Harley says: “Yes.”
Chris then makes his move which is when they share their first kiss. The other Islanders are excited after witnessing it happening.
The former Ashley Primary School and Mortimer Community College pupil has been on the receiving end of jibes from cruel trolls in recent days, and her best pal and former Love Island contestant Ellie Brown has stuck up for her fellow northern lass
Ellie has been sharing her love for Harley on her Instagram story by posting photos of them together captioned with “everyone please get behind my girl” along with screenshots of their texts.