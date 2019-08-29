Magic show aims to attract families
Magic will be in the air after a range of children’s entertainers have been lined up for a popular family-friendly show.
The Family Magic Extravaganza returns to the Customs House, South Shields, on October 10 , as part of the 16th annual South Tyneside International Magic Festival.
This year’s event welcomes New York-based Mario “the Maker Magician” Marchese, who has performed on popular children’s TV shows Sprout and Sesame Street and was hailed by David Blaine as “the best kid’s magician in the world”.
Joining Mario is award-winning North East magician Graeme Shaw, who has more than 15 years of experience in children’s magic, and Durham-based close-up magician Tom Bolton, who first become interested in magic at the age of six.
Also on the line-up is world-renowned illusion and escapology act Amethyst, who have produced tricks and illusions for TV shows including Sherlock and Houdini and Doyle, and international magician and creator Steve Gore, who recently returned from performing a week of shows at Hollywood’s world-famous Magic Castle.
Coun Alan Kerr, lead member for culture and leisure at South Tyneside Council, said: “The Family Magic Extravaganza is one of my highlights of the festival and it is always lovely to see the children’s faces light up.
“We have some fantastic local talent on the bill this year, along with some amazing internationally recognised acts, and it is certain to be a brilliant day out for the whole family.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
The South Tyneside International Magic Festival is organised by South Tyneside Council and magician Steve Gore and sponsored by The Customs House and Magicbox.
Tickets for the Family Magic Extravaganza cost £8 and are available at the Customs House box office on 0191 454 1234.
South Tyneside International magic festival takes place from October 11 to 13.
American magician Nate Staniforth is one of the new additions to the line-up and will present his first ever lecture and show in the UK.
Tickets for the Family Magic Extravaganza cost £8 and are available at the Customs House box office on 0191 454 1234.
For more information about the South Tyneside International Magic Festival, visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/magicfestival.