Meet the local stars from the North East acting in 28 Years Later

Two young North East actors will appear in the highly anticipated 28 Years Later, which opens in cinemas this week.

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle, the film continues the iconic series that began with 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later, with the last film in the trio released in 2007.

The star-studded cast includes Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes.

Two young actors from the North East have been cast in 28 Years Later. | Articulate Agency

Local rising talents in the film Harriet Taylor, 10, from Durham and Hayley Walters, 19, from Newcastle.

Walters’ acting career began in 2015 with a series of parts in TV commercials, before cast roles in the ITV show, Dark Angel and playing the role of Erica in the BBC children’s show, The Dumping Ground.

She has also had parts in a number of feature films, including A Mother for An Hour starring Frances Barber and The Power of Authority starring Johnny Read.

Hayley is currently studying for a BA Hons in Acting for Film at University of Chichester Conservatoire.

Hayley said: "Being on the set of 28 Years Later was a surreal experience! I was doing my A-Levels one day and the next I was filming working alongside exceptional talent such as Aaron Taylor-Johnson and being directed by the renowned Danny Boyle, who were so lovely and made me feel so welcome.

“From the audition to wrap Stacey and Lucy [from Articulate Agency] were so supportive throughout the whole process and I couldn’t thank them enough for this opportunity."

Harriet Taylor, 10, is also based in the North East. She has had a previous small part in the folk horror movie Starve Acre (2022). She plays the part of Delilah in 28 Years Later. She also trains at Articulate Agency’s drama school.

Harriet said: "I had the best time on set and was inspired by lots of different people I met. Thank you to all my teachers at Articulate for helping build my confidence, which made me feel at home on set."

28 Years Later is now available to watch at cinemas across the North East.

