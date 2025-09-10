Mercury Prize shortlist in full as Sam Fender may see hometown success in Newcastle

The 2025 edition of the competition will take place in Newcastle and every nominated artist has now been announced.

The full list was announced on BBC 6 Music on the morning of Wednesday, September 10.

The Award Show, taking place on Thursday, October 16 at the Utilita Arena, will feature live performances from many of the twelve shortlisted artists and the evening will culminate in the announcement of the overall winner of the 2025 Mercury Prize.

This year’s edition of the award will mark the first time the prize, which is awarded for the best album from a British or Irish artist, will be awarded outside of London.

Each year, the shortlist is curated by an independent judging panel of music industry professionals.

The current holders of the award are Yorkshire-based band English Teacher for their debut album This Could Be Texas, which was released in the first half of 2024.

This year’s edition of the prize marks Sam Fender’s second nomination for the award. He Was previously nominated for his 2022 album Seventeen Going Under, although he lost out to Little Simz’s incredible record Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

The full Mercury Prize shortlist is as follows:

Sam Fender's People Watching has been nominated for the prize.

Wolf Alice's newest album The Clearing, released this summer, has also made the shortlist.

Dublin alt-rockers Fontaines DC are shortlisted for their 2024 album Romance.