Mercury Prize shortlist in full as Sam Fender may see hometown success in Newcastle

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 10th Sep 2025, 10:50 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2025, 11:57 BST

The Mercury Prize shortlist has been announced with some of the biggest names in UK music set to head to the North East.

The 2025 edition of the competition will take place in Newcastle and every nominated artist has now been announced.

The full list was announced on BBC 6 Music on the morning of Wednesday, September 10.

The Award Show, taking place on Thursday, October 16 at the Utilita Arena, will feature live performances from many of the twelve shortlisted artists and the evening will culminate in the announcement of the overall winner of the 2025 Mercury Prize.

This year’s edition of the award will mark the first time the prize, which is awarded for the best album from a British or Irish artist, will be awarded outside of London.

Each year, the shortlist is curated by an independent judging panel of music industry professionals.

The current holders of the award are Yorkshire-based band English Teacher for their debut album This Could Be Texas, which was released in the first half of 2024.

This year’s edition of the prize marks Sam Fender’s second nomination for the award. He Was previously nominated for his 2022 album Seventeen Going Under, although he lost out to Little Simz’s incredible record Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

The full Mercury Prize shortlist is as follows:

Sam Fender's People Watching has been nominated for the prize.

1. Sam Fender

Sam Fender's People Watching has been nominated for the prize. | Getty Images for Coachella

Wolf Alice's newest album The Clearing, released this summer, has also made the shortlist.

2. Wolf Alice

Wolf Alice's newest album The Clearing, released this summer, has also made the shortlist. | Rachel Fleminger Hudson Photo: Rachel Fleminger Hudson

Dublin alt-rockers Fontaines DC are shortlisted for their 2024 album Romance.

3. Fontaines D.C.

Dublin alt-rockers Fontaines DC are shortlisted for their 2024 album Romance. | Getty Images

Fellow Irish artist CMAT has also made the list for her album Euro Country.

4. CMAT

Fellow Irish artist CMAT has also made the list for her album Euro Country. | Isha Shah/Outside

