Missed out on Sam Fender tickets? The Strangest Party has the answer

Following its spectacular debut last summer, The Strangest Party is back just in time for the holidays, delivering the next best thing for Sam Fender fans who missed out on tickets to his now sold-out arena shows.

On Friday, December 8, The Strangest Party presents 'A Nightmare Before Christmas', a quirky festive celebration headlined by Scam Fender—the UK’s top Sam Fender tribute act—at The Salt Market in North Shields, Sam Fender’s hometown.

Once again, this special evening will honour the late Martin “Marty” O’Nions - a legendary North Shields music producer who lost his life in 2023 to cancer - with all proceeds going to the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Jeri Marie Sumner, co-promoter of The Strangest Party and niece of Sting, has been instrumental in bringing the community together for this special night, drawing on Marty’s legacy to create a space that combines his love for music with the spirit of giving.

Sting expressed his deep pride in both the event and his niece’s involvement, saying: “Marty’s legacy lives on in the North Shields music scene, and it’s inspiring to see Jeri Marie, my niece, at the heart of such a meaningful tribute.

"I’m incredibly proud of her hard work and dedication to this cause, and I’m grateful to see our community come together again to celebrate Marty’s life and raise funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust. This will be a night to remember, filled with music, love, and shared purpose.”

Sam Fender continued: “Back in the early days, Marty was a huge part of my journey—his studio was where I started rehearsing, learning, and growing as a musician.

"He was a mentor and a friend to so many of us in North Tyneside. His impact on the local music scene can’t be overstated, and this event is a beautiful way to honour him. I’m so proud to see everyone come together again, and it’s a fantastic opportunity to support the Teenage Cancer Trust.”

Headliner Scam Fender, fronted by Stuart Rook, will bring Sam Fender’s iconic hits to life, delivering fan favourites like “Seventeen Going Under” and “Hypersonic Missiles.”

Rook, excited to join The Strangest Party lineup for the first time, expressed: “Cancer affects so many lives, and I’m honoured to be part of this event that not only brings people together for a great cause but also celebrates Marty’s legacy. Let’s raise some money, support the Teenage Cancer Trust, and have an amazing night!”

The evening’s lineup is packed with talent, including The National Anthems, a Britpop tribute band covering classics from Oasis, Stone Roses, Blur, and more. Opening the event are Tyneside rockers Revolver, Marty’s former band, reuniting for a one-off tribute performance to their friend.

Attendees can expect a magical Tim Burton-inspired atmosphere with themed décor, festive street food, seasonal drinks, exclusive prize auctions, and more.

Tickets for A Nightmare Before Christmas are expected to sell quickly—don’t miss out on this special event in support of a meaningful cause and in celebration of Marty’s legacy. Visit https://www.fatsoma.com/e/s2qnauje/the-strangest-party-a-nightmare-before-christmas