The top ten films that have sparked numerous festive greetings this time of year 🎄

If you’ve quoted a movie line only for it to be lost on some people, you’re not alone.

“Lingua franca” is the term used when people share common languages, or quotes on this occasion.

So with that in mind, what are the UK’s favourite festive film quotes - and where did they originate from?

Have you ever caught yourself using a movie quote in everyday conversation, thinking it was perfectly normal only to have the person you’re talking to shrug and look lost?

Believe it or not, there are names for this phenomenon; in some cases, it could be a case of ‘cryptonesia', a psychological phenomenon where someone recalls information that they have previously encountered but mistakenly believes it to be their own original thought or idea.

Then again, many including myself can argue we are adopting “lingua franca,” a common language or dialect used as cultural shorthand for emotions, humour, or shared experiences including during the holidays.

When people reference these quotes, they don’t necessarily need to explain the context, as the line’s association with a particular movie and moment is widely understood across different social groups.

Have you found yourself using lines for Christmas themed movies this time of year already? Disney+ has surveyed the UK public to find out what is their favourite Christmas film line for the festive season. | Canva/Disney+

Which hopefully explains why in some cases, wishing a “Merry Christmas” to someone, only to refer to them as a “filthy animal” may seem playful and innocuous to many, but for those who may not be familiar with the pop culture reference, comes across instead as pretty mean spirited.

So what are these moments of shared pop culture knowledge that are the most popular to quote across the festive season? Disney+ undertook some research before Christmas Day 2024 arrives to not only bring to us the UK’s favourite festive film line, but how to stream them over the holidays too.

So, are you using one of a few of these lines from these movies this time of year?

The science part

The survey of 2,000 British adults who celebrate Christmas was conducted by OnePoll in November 2024 on behalf of Disney+, with the survey sample based on adults aged 18+.

What are the UK’s favourite Christmas movie quotes?

If you ever wondered where you picked up the line “Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal,” then chances are you or a loved one have recently watched “Home Alone 2,” with the line originating from the movie-within-a-movie, “Angels with Even Filthier Souls.”

Second on the list is the classic “Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings” from “It’s A Wonderful Life,” with the Dickensian “God bless us, everyone one” from “A Christmas Carol” came in third.

A more recent inclusion onto the list comes from the 2003 film “Elf” starring Will Ferrell, with the line “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear,” while rounding out the top five is “Welcome to the party, pal” from the Christmas classic, “Die Hard.”

The top ten Christmas film lines - and where to watch them

“Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal” – Home Alone 2 (available to stream on Disney+) “Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings” – It’s A Wonderful Life (available to stream on Prime Video) “God bless us, every one” – A Christmas Carol (available to stream on Apple+) “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear” – Elf (available to stream on Sky Movies) “Welcome to the party, pal!” – Die Hard (available to stream on Disney+) “Faith is believing in things when common sense tells you not to” – Miracle on 34th Street (1947) (available to stream on Disney+) “To me, you are perfect” – Love Actually (available to stream on Sky Movies) “I made my family disappear!” Home Alone (available to stream on Disney+) “It’s true, wherever you find love it feels like Christmas” – The Muppet Christmas Carol (available to stream on Disney+) “Maybe Christmas doesn't come from a store. Maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more” – How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) (available to stream on Netflix)

Have you been using one of these film lines but never realised where it came from, or are you a dab hand at using film and TV quotes during conversation - and a dynamite at the pub quiz? Let us know your favourite festive movie lines by leaving a comment below.