Each year attractions, museums and other sites across the UK offer free entry to the public as part of the National Lottery Open Week. This year the event returns and this is all you need to know about how to get involved.

What is the National Lottery Open Week?

The week is used by attractions as a way to thank those who play the National Lottery to secure funding. The National Lottery group claims £30 million is raised to support community assets and good causes.

National Lottery Open Week 2023: The full list of South Tyneside attractions offering free entry next week (Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

This year’s National Lottery Open week runs from Saturday, March 18 until Sunday, March 26.

How to get free entry to attractions during National Lottery Open Week 2023

Anyone wanting to use the offers set up by attractions can access them by simply showing a National Lottery ticket or scratchcard. Some events may need to be booked in advance.

Where in South Tyneside is taking part in National Lottery Open Week 2023?

South Tyneside museums and attractions are offering entry, tours or discounts throughout the week.

Two local day trips are available with the team behind the Arbeia Roman Fort offering a tour of the site on Friday, March 24 while National Lottery have teamed up with Souter Lighthouse and The Leas to offer free entry to all lottery ticket holders throughout the week.

Further afield, Segedunum Roman Fort is offering free admission over Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 while introductory talks are available at the same site throughout the open week.

Also north of the Tyne, Stephenson Steam Railway is offering guided tours of the site’s workshop while Sunderland’s National Glass Centre is offering 10% off in the site’s gift shop throughout the week further south. This 10% off deal also applies to Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens.

In Northumberland, Seaton Delaval Hall is offering visitors free entry on the opening weekend of the week as well as from Wednesday, March 22 until Sunday, March 26.

Plenty of other options are available in Newcastle with the city’s top museums opening their exhibition doors for the week including the Discovery Museum, Great North Museum and more.

