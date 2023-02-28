New music you should listen to from North East based musicians

The North East is packed with incredible artists and musicians that are making waves in the local music scene.

If you are looking to broaden your playlist with a local sound and support our region’s artists, then look no further.

Here, we take a look into some of the amazing music-makers in our area, and check out their newest music releases.

Sam Thomas

Sam Thomas is a South Shields based artist, who also owns his own music management company, Wright Music and Management. Sam has been releasing music since 2019 and performing across the region for even longer. Sam will be releasing two tracks, Best Friend and Loose Ends this March. The two songs are very different from one another, showcasing Sam’s ability to switch between styles.

Speaking about the track Best Friend, Sam said: “It’s about remembering past friendships, falling out of touch acknowledging that but also accepting it instead of feeling bitter.”

Best Friend and the accompanying B-side Loose Ends will be out on Wednesday, March 15.

Sonny Tennet

Another South Shields star, Sonny Tennet has released a brand-new track Better Man ahead of his upcoming sold-out tour which will see him perform in Newcastle’s Cluny 2. Better Man is an emotional and soft track, with amazing, raw vocals from Sonny.

Sonny said of his brand-new song: “This one is all about self-reflection and writing this record was a form of therapy for me. I hope you can all relate to this in some way!”

Better Man was released on Friday, February 17.

Holly Rees

Newcastle-based Holly Rees has been releasing music since 2017, providing us with an indie-rock sound, while their self-penned lyrics are personal, emotive and relatable. Their first single of 2023 Missing Out (Again), is a remake of Holly’s 2018 single Missing Out.

Holly said of their newest track: “I can’t wait for you guys to hear this. It didn’t feel right to move forward with all our new music this year without first putting out a re-imagined, full band version of one of our old faves.”

Missing Out (Again) is due to be released on Friday, March 3.

Scrannabis

Scrannabis (real name Jack Speight) is a Newcastle-based hip hop artist, who exploded onto the scene in early 2019. His newest track, GHOST blends an indie sound with rap vocals, with a soft melodic style.

Scrannabis said of his new track: “GHOST is a reflection of my realisation that I am quite a flighty person and that I’m more likely to do my own thing rather than be concerned of what people expect of me.”

GHOST will be released on Friday, March 10.

Beth Macari

Gateshead-based soul singer Beth Macari, has has had quite an impressive career in music so far, fronting the live band on Sky 1’s panel show, Bring The Noise a few years ago, and performing on the Bents Park stage last Summer. She has been releasing her own music since 2018.

Beth said: “Feel The Same is an empowering track, but also a self indulgent one. It’s all about self-confidence, about having fun, dancing and letting your hair down.”