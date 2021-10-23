Nine of the biggest and brightest installations heading to Durham Lumiere in 2021

One of the country’s most popular celebrations of light art will be shining brightly across the county, as well as a special display at Penshaw Monument in Sunderland, from Thursday, November 18 to Sunday, November 21.
In total, there will be 37 international artworks – and here’s some of the brightest spectacles we can look forward to.
For the full story on the event, including ticket details, see here.
1. In Our Hearts Blind Hope, Palma Studio at Durham Cathedral
Inspired by the Mexican Day of the Dead holiday, Palma Studio (Hungary/UK) will transform the façade of Durham Cathedral into an immersive reflection on the present moment, the darkness and loss we have endured as well as the glimmering return of Lumiere as a moment of collective hope with In Our Hearts Blind Hope. With musical contributions sourced from local residents and Durham University orchestra.
Photo: the artist
2. Liz West, Hymn to Big Wheel at Ushaw House
An energising beacon of luminous colour will radiate across Ushaw Historic House and Gardens in Liz West’s Hymn to the Big Wheel (UK), creating an intriguing and immersive interplay of coloured shadows.
Photo: seanpollock.com
3. Imminence, Novak
Imminence, a light and sound installation by Novak (UK) invites the public to experience and reflect on animated scenes depicting the consequences of climate change as they unfold beneath your feet. Issues captured in the vibrant projected landscape and accompanying soundscape range from deforestation and bee extinction, to coral bleaching and global warming.
Photo: submitted
4. Sming, Superbe 4 by Andri Haflidason at St Oswald's Church
Over at St Oswald’s Church, Sming by Superbe (Belgium) is one of the most intriguing installations of the festival, where participants become both conductor and choir.
Photo: andri.haflidason.com