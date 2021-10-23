Nine of the biggest and brightest installations heading to Durham Lumiere in 2021

1. In Our Hearts Blind Hope, Palma Studio at Durham Cathedral

Inspired by the Mexican Day of the Dead holiday, Palma Studio (Hungary/UK) will transform the façade of Durham Cathedral into an immersive reflection on the present moment, the darkness and loss we have endured as well as the glimmering return of Lumiere as a moment of collective hope with In Our Hearts Blind Hope. With musical contributions sourced from local residents and Durham University orchestra.

Photo: the artist