Hardwick Festival 2025 has staked its claim be one of the standout North East music events of the summer, as organisers today confirm the final acts joining the line-up.

They new names join an already stacked line-up including Scissor Sisters, Pet Shop Boys, and Olly Murs as headliners, plus a supporting cast of hitmakers and breakthrough talent across seven stages.

Elsewhere on the bill, the weekend offers something for every musical taste. Sam Ryder, The Lathums, Everything Everything, and The Brand New Heavies join the party, along with beloved live acts like Scouting for Girls, Elvana, Andrew Cushin, and Jamie Lawson.

Hardwick Festival has announced its full 2025 lineup | Sarah Caldecott

Festivalgoers can also discover rising stars including Rianne Downey, Charlie Floyd, The Clause, and The Lilacs, plus sets from The Wailers, K-Klass, and many more across the Main Stage, Treehouse Arena, The Courtyard, and beyond.

The most recent announcement sees acts such as Tom Walker, The K’s, Toploader and Definitely Oasis join the lineup.

The Brit Award-winning singer-songwriter behind emotional anthems like Leave a Light On and Just You, Tom walker is set to bring his powerhouse vocals and heartfelt songwriting to the Main Stage while Manchester-based indie favourites The K’s, known for their energetic live shows and massive choruses, will add to the feel-good vibes.

Definitely Oasis will add to a trend the festival has continued into this year, offering top tribute bands the chance to perform world renowned tracks for the festival crowd, following on from Fleetwood Bac’s 2024 set.

A Hardwick Festival spokesperson said: “We are absolutely thrilled to unveil the final additions to our 2025 line-up – it’s truly something special. From global icons and indie legends to emerging talent and genre-spanning artists, this year’s programme has something for everyone.

“We’re incredibly proud of the breadth and quality of the acts joining us, and can’t wait to welcome thousands of festivalgoers for what promises to be the most magical Hardwick yet.”

