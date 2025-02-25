Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Another North East festival has announced its 2025 lineup with some huge names heading to County Durham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a triumphant 10th anniversary in 2024, Hardwick Festival is back this summer with another huge lineup, headlined by Scissor Sisters, Pet Shop Boys, and Olly Murs.

Set to once again take place on the grounds of County Durham’s Hardwick Hall, the event is set to take place from Friday, August 15 until Sunday, August 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hardwick Festival has announced its 2025 lineup. | Jason Button

The weekend will kick off with a set from Scissor Sisters, who are returning to stages across the world after a hiatus. The New York band, known for smash hits like I Don’t Feel Like Dancin’ and Take Your Mama will close the first night ahead of two more days.

Saturday, August 16 will be closed by Pet Shop Boys. It will mark somewhat of a homecoming for Neil Tennant, lead singer of the duo, who is of course a North East native having been born in North Tyneside before moving to Gosforth in Newcastle.

Closing the weekend will be Olly Murs, who rose to fame during the 2009 series of X Factor.

Other festival highlights over the course of the weekend include Sam Ryder, Royston Club, Rianne Downey, and Charlie Floyd on the Main Stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full Hardwick Festival lineup for 2025 | Jon Corbett

Other Main Stage acts include The Lathums, Everything Everything,The Clause, and North Riding.

Unlike previous years, which saw the festival open on the early evening on the Friday, event organisers are now promising a full afternoon of music to kick off the weekend.

A spokesperson for Hardwick Festival said: “We are delighted to confirm this year’s line up. With Neil Tennant returning to his roots and the festival expanding to a full three days, this promises to be our biggest and best event yet.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone for an unforgettable weekend of music, fun, and festival magic in Sedgefield.”

One day and weekend tickets are now available through the event’s website.