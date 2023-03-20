North East libraries and museums to receive boost as part of national £60m cultural funding injection

Museums and libraries across the North East are set to be awarded additional funding in the second round of the Cultural Investment Fund from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

A total of 71 sites across England will be awarded funding which was announced today.

The fund, which totals more than £200 million and was launched in 2019, is made up of three separate streams, the Cultural Development Fund, the Libraries Improvement Fund and the Museum Estate and Development Fund. It is designed to protect and improve people’s access to culture, regenerate communities, upgrade buildings and digital infrastructure.

In this round of funding, £32.4 million has gone to eight Cultural Development Fund projects, £4.9 million to 27 projects as part of the Libraries Improvement Fund and £21.4 million has gone to 36 museums through the Museum Estate and Development Fund.

Four libraries in the North East will be awarded funding with North Tyneside Libraries being gifted £266,066, Darlington Libraries getting £225,000, Hartlepool Library Service receiving £200,000 and Stockton Library Service getting £50,000.

Five regional museums will be awarded funding too, with the largest amount being the £974,673 going to County Durham’s Bowes Museum in Barnard Castle.

South Shields Museum & Art Gallery has been awarded £540,000 with Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens getting £349,153 and Dorman Museum in Middlesbrough receiving £311,194.

Woodhorn Museum in Ashington, Northumberland will be the recipient of £150,410.

Darren Henley, Chief Executive of Arts Council England said: “Investment in creativity and culture is a catalyst for improving well-being and raising aspirations, reinvigorating pride in communities, regenerating high streets and local economies, and bringing people together.

"We are pleased to play a part in delivering the Cultural Investment Fund and this £58 million investment will help create new, or improve existing, cultural buildings and spaces in our villages, towns and cities."

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “This investment will help to level up access to arts and culture for everyone, no matter where they live.