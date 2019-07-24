Wipe Out Music's Liam Reay with Bare Roots' Ollie Petrie (Guitar), Martin Corkhill (Drums) & Anthony Francis (Vocals / Guitar)

The band, which only formed earlier in the year, joins the likes of electronic punk giants Sleaford Mods and fellow Tynesiders Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs and Holy Moly & The Crackers on the Wipe Out roster as it looks to build on its early success in the industry.

Bare Roots, which has seen rapid rise of notoriety on the back of its first two self-released singles – Ride The Wave and Away too Long – and a selection of high profile festival slots this summer – including performances in front of capacity crowds at This is Tomorrow Festival and Hit the North – are on course to make their mark on the musical landscape and will work with the esteemed publisher on their forthcoming releases.

Integrating massive ‘80s soundscapes with soulful 1990s garage rock and roll the band have earned praise from the national media and take their musical cues from the likes of The War on Drugs and Pearl Jam.

Having signed a publishing Deal with Wipe Out Music, manager, Liam Reay, said: “We have a great feeling Bare Roots will reach great heights in the UK and beyond. Our short term goal is to help get the ball rolling and enjoy seeing the band rock out at some hometown shows, with them slowly but surely travelling further up and down the country to spread the word.

“Presently the world is their oyster and we look forward to watching them take the ball and run with it.

“We sign an artist when they fully apply themselves to being a musician and being professional. That doesn't mean you have to have to be a musician full time, it just means you take time to learn the best way to get your music out there and plan for the future.

“If you have the right attitude, it's normally reflected in the standard of the music and Bare Roots is a fine example of this. Great music performed with heart. We'll be working with the band on their next two releases and are ready to throw our full musical force behind them.”

Wipe Out Music was founded in 1996 by John Esplen, initially as a spin-off to the various record labels he managed including the prestigious punk rock Overground Records, home to punk legends such as Steve Ignorant, 999, The Dickies and Richard Hell.

Whilst the early Wipe Out Music catalogue was rooted with classic punk rock music from the late 70s onwards, John quickly set about evolving the company to better develop new artists at the early stages of their career whose music inspired him.

It’s this ethos coupled with John’s willingness to support the artists he believes in that has seen the likes of Sleaford Mods go from bedroom hobbyists to one of the UK’s most exciting artists.

Now Wipe Out Music boasts one of the best publishing rosters of new and emerging talents like Sam Kelly, Warm Digits and Avalanche Party alongside established and acclaimed acts such as Sleaford Mods, Stone Foundation and Skinny Lister.

And, with a new single release planned for Bare Roots late summer and their debut UK tour in the midst, the band are in line to be propelled onto the national stage this year as they represent one of the country's brightest musical prospects.