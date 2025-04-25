Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s five pieces of old technology which have had a resurgence, including boomboxes and instant cameras.

Many old items we have either thrown away or boxed up and put in our lofts are suddenly starting to make a comeback amid a retro revival.

The next thing to go digital will be telephone landlines, with time set to be called on the analogue service in January 2027. So, with that in mind, we asked the UK public about the old technology they would like to see return while also looking at five items once deemed ‘relics’ that are coming back to life in the year 2025.

“My parents seem to hoard everything so I've still got my old boombox at my mum and dad's house. They've still got a proper old phone that you put your finger in. I don't own any but my parents certainly own a lot of old technology”, said one member of the public we spoke to in our video above.

Another added: “Bring back writing letters and meeting up to have a little fun time where conversations can be held instead of having conversations over the phone. I think mobile technology now has taken over so much of face-to-face conversation, meet and greet, fun times on the park and stuff like that. So bring back those times.”

One man said: “In terms of technology that I'd like to see make a comeback, I'm a bit partial to VHS, to be honest with you. It's just, it's one of those things, everything is streamed now, and I've never had a VHS have to buffer before, or DVDs, but it's just streaming. When the internet's down, I think a lot of us would be stuck for entertainment.”

Another member of the public said: “I'm still a fan of CDs, so I miss having CD slots on the computer.”

Five loved tech relics which have made a comeback

Boomboxes

In line with the increasing popularity of retro technology, the boombox has made a comeback. A boombox can be a great way to listen to music wherever you go, for example in outdoor settings like a garden or park.

Instant camera

Instant cameras, especially Polaroid and Fujifilm Instax, are regaining popularity driven by nostalgia and the appeal of physical photographs.

Flip phones

Euronews reports that younger people are reverting to basic phones, like flip devices, to reduce their screen time. Flip phones, popular in the late 1990s and early 2000s, can give a more straightforward, less attention-grabbing experience.

Vinyl has also made a big comeback over the past decade. Fans like the tangible experience of listening to vinyl, despite the convenience of digital music.

Cassette tapes

According to The British Phonographic Industry, the number of cassette tape sales rose from 3,823 in 2012 to over 195,000 in 2022. High-selling releases from the Arctic Monkeys and Harry Styles contributed to the surge.

Get involved in the conversation. Tell us the retro relics you’ve loved and lost, and those you’d like to see make a comeback by posting in the comments section above.