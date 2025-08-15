Peter Kay in Newcastle: Times, dates, ticket information, travel and parking and more

One of the UK’s biggest comedians of the century is heading to the North East very soon, and we have everything you need to know about the set of shows.

The ongoing dates are the Bolton local’s first set of stand up appearances in 12 years, with the tour continuing into 2025.

These local shows are the first of a series of four in the region over the coming months, with Kay returning a fortnight after his first set of Newcastle shows on this leg.

Peter Kay is heading to Newcastle this month. | Getty Images

When is Peter Kay performing in Newcastle?

The shows will take place on Friday, August 22 and Saturday, August 23. He will then return for another two shows on Friday, September 5 and Saturday, September 6.

He will then return to Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on Friday, May 15 2026.

What are the times for Peter Kay in Newcastle?

The venue’s website claims doors across each night will open at 6:30pm with the show starting at 8pm.

Are tickets still available for Peter Kay in Newcastle?

A very small number of tickets remain available across the two first dates. The majority of these are individual resale tickets, although a small number of general sale are also available at the very back of the arena for the first two shows of the four this year.

A handful of tickets remain available for the September shows.

Tickets are available through the venue’s website.

Newcastle Utilita Arena parking

There are 600 official car parking places to the rear of the arena which can be reached either by Arena Way or Railway Terrace to the east.

If this car park is full, the arena recommends gig goes use the NCP car park next to the Arena, with its entrance on Redheugh Bridge Road.

The usual fee for events is £8.

Other car parks around the arena include Arena Square Car Park on Ord Street and the Times Square Car Park which can be accessed from Railway Street.