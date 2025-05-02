Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This year’s great UK Eurovision hope look to make their UK tour a victory lap

Remember Monday have announced a UK tour for late 2025.

The group is set to perform across 16 different venues after their hopeful appearance at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Here’s where the group are performing as part of their tour and how you can get tickets to see them perform.

Pop powerhouse Remember Monday has today announced their most ambitious tour yet, promising electrifying performances across 16 UK cities later this year.

The news follows the trio's confirmation to perform at the iconic Wembley Stadium as part of Capital FM’s highly anticipated Summertime Ball - shortly after what will ‘hopefully’ be a victorious appearance at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Remember Monday will represent the UK at Eurovision with their song What The Hell Just Happened? | BBC / BBC Studios / Rob Parfitt /EBU

Comprised of best friends Charlotte, Holly, and Lauren, Remember Monday are no strangers to the spotlight. Since forming in sixth form, the talented group has consistently impressed on the music festival circuit and captivated audiences during their first nationwide tour.

Beyond their pop prowess, the members boast impressive West End credentials, having starred in acclaimed productions like Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, Mary Poppins, and Matilda, with Lauren also taking a lead role in the touring sensation SIX The Musical.

Here’s where you can see Remember Monday play later this year - which hopefully will act as a victory lap. Fingers crossed!

Where are Remember Monday touring the United Kingdom in 2025?

Remember Monday are set to perform at the following venues on the following dates in 2025:

October 19 2025: The Fleece, Bristol, UK

October 20 2025: The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth, UK

October 21 2025: Chalk, Brighton, UK

October 23 2025: Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK

October 24 2025: Foundry, Sheffield, UK

October 25 2025: Digital, Newcastle, UK

October 27 2025: Gorilla, Manchester, UK

October 28 2025: SWG3 Warehouse, Glasgow, UK

October 30 2025: O2 Academy2, Liverpool, UK

November 1 2025: Stylus, Leeds, UK

November 2 2025: O2 Academy2, Birmingham, UK

November 4 2025: The Adrian Flux Waterfront Studio, Norwich, UK

November 5 2025: Cambridge Junction, Cambridge, UK

November 7 2025: O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London, UK

When can I get tickets to see Remember Monday tour the United Kingdom?

Pre-sale tickets

You have several opportunities to access pre-sale tickets before the general sale: artist pre-sale signs up have already begun which will allow you to grab tickets from May 6 2025 at 10am BST, while O2 Priority pre-sales begin on May 7 2025 from 10am and Live Nation and Venue pre-sales to take place from 10am BST on May 8 2025.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will then commence through Ticketmaster on May 8 2025 from 10am BST.

