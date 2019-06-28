Residents set to give historic South Shields pub, the Rose and Crown the "send off it deserves"

Natalie Lacselles, kneeling front with Abigail Carr, is hosting her final Rosie Fest event at The Holborn Rose and Crown, South Shields. Pictured with Natalie are l-r members of headliners Rivelino, Graham Todd, Neil Todd and Barry Pike, manager at the Rose and Crown Karen McKellar, singer Jen Stevens, Pat and Mick Lacselles.

The annual music event, which has raised more than £20,000 for charity, will be held for the last time on Saturday July 6, before the pub is demolished at the end of the summer.

In June, a notice of the proposed demolition went up outside the Victorian-era Rose and Crown, on Hill Street, with works due to start in September 2019.

The pub was sold to South Tyneside Council last year, following the death of its former owner, Bob Overton, with tenants Chris and Karen McKellar taking over the running of the pub in August 2018 on a short-term lease.

Rosiefest organiser, Natalie Lacselles, who launched the event seven years ago, is determined to give the pub the send off it deserves.

“We’re just devastated, we really are, but we’re looking forward to it because we know it’s going to be a really good day,” she said.

“We know it’s going to be the last one, so everyone’s really excited about it, in that sense.

“Even though it’s just a little pub, it’s got heart.”

For Natalie, Rosiefest was a way of dealing with the anxiety and depression she was experiencing at the time, she explained: “I wanted to do something to help others and Bob allowed me to take over the pub for the day, to put a mini festival on. It started off small and it’s grown bigger with popularity.

“The help I get is phenomenal, all the community come together because it's for local charities.”

Over the years Natalie has raised thousands for South Shields causes, such as Cancer Connections, while also increasing awareness of mental health issues.

Tenants Husband and wife Chris and Karen McKeller at the Rose and Crown

Hundreds of people are expected to attend this year’s event, with a line-up including Rivelino, Cosmic Space Pirates, The Dancers, and Sirocco, along with stalls, entertainment and a gin bar.

“It is about raising money for charity, but it’s also about having a really good day,” Natalie added.