Rizzle Kicks share their favourite spots in South Shields as part of Alan Carr interview

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 24th Feb 2025, 15:16 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 15:17 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

South Tyneside has left a great impression on one half of the musical pairing!

After nearly a decade out of the limelight on hiatus, UK duo Rizzle Kicks are back with a new album - and all the media appearances which come with promoting a new record.

As part of the rollout, the ‘When I Was A Youngster’ pair spoke to Alan Carr on his podcast with plenty of love for South Tyneside.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Rizzle Kicks PIC: Sunni LekhRizzle Kicks PIC: Sunni Lekh
Rizzle Kicks PIC: Sunni Lekh

Jordan Stephens of the group has been in a relationship with South Shields local and former LIttle Mix star Jade Thirlwall since 2020 so he is well versed in the ways of the North East, telling Carr on his podcast Life’s A Beach: “South Shields beaches are actually unbelievable.

Visit the Shields Gazette’s newsletter page to sign up for our great range of news and sport emails

“[Jade] is a hometown hero. She has shares in the local football club, she has a bar.”

Arbeia Bar is owned by Little Mix star, Jade Thirlwall.Arbeia Bar is owned by Little Mix star, Jade Thirlwall.
Arbeia Bar is owned by Little Mix star, Jade Thirlwall. | Getty Images

Arbeia on Ocean Road is owned by Thirlwall.

“Yeah there’s Jade’s Bar Arbeia, there’s Colmans for great fish and chips, Minchellas for good ice cream.

I know more about South Shields than I do Brighton!”

Thirlwall was born in South Shields and attended South Tyneside college.

Related topics:South ShieldsAlan CarrJade Thirlwall

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice