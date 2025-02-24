South Tyneside has left a great impression on one half of the musical pairing!

After nearly a decade out of the limelight on hiatus, UK duo Rizzle Kicks are back with a new album - and all the media appearances which come with promoting a new record.

As part of the rollout, the ‘When I Was A Youngster’ pair spoke to Alan Carr on his podcast with plenty of love for South Tyneside.

Rizzle Kicks PIC: Sunni Lekh

Jordan Stephens of the group has been in a relationship with South Shields local and former LIttle Mix star Jade Thirlwall since 2020 so he is well versed in the ways of the North East, telling Carr on his podcast Life’s A Beach: “South Shields beaches are actually unbelievable.

“[Jade] is a hometown hero. She has shares in the local football club, she has a bar.”

Arbeia Bar is owned by Little Mix star, Jade Thirlwall. | Getty Images

Arbeia on Ocean Road is owned by Thirlwall.

“Yeah there’s Jade’s Bar Arbeia, there’s Colmans for great fish and chips, Minchellas for good ice cream.

I know more about South Shields than I do Brighton!”

Thirlwall was born in South Shields and attended South Tyneside college.