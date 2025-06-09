Sam Fender at St James Park: Expected setlist as star returns to the North East

Newcastle is gearing up for some of

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting on Thursday, Sam Fender returns to the home of Newcastle United for three huge gigs across four days in the city centre.

The shows will make up three of the four UK stadium gigs in June with Fender kicking off the dates on Friday, June 6 at the London Stadium, which was formerly the Olympic Stadium in East London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Fender is set to take over the London Stadium this week and here’s when fans can expect him on stage. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The remaining shows will see the North Tyneside local returning to the North East for three shows on Thursday, June 12, Saturday, June 14 and Sunday, June 15.

With one show already taken place, fans heading to the major homecoming gig can begin to make more reasoned setlist predictions.

Although there may be changes to make way for special parts of the setlist for a North East crowd, fans can expect something similar to the following.

This was the setlist for Sam Fender’s London Stadium show.

Getting Started

Will We Talk

Arm’s Length

The Borders

Dead Boys

Howdon Aldi Death Queue

Crumbling Empire

Tyrants

Rein Me In

People Watching

London Calling (The Clash cover)

Get You Down

Spit Of You

Seventeen Going Under

Remember My Name

The Dying Light

Hypersonic Missiles

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final three songs are part of an encore while it is highly unlikely a London Calling cover will return - we’ll need to wait and see what it may be replaced with!

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.